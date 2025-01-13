Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Mahant of Nirmohi Akhara, Digambar Akhara and Nirvani Ani Akhara inspected the route for the 'Rajsi Snan' (Shahi Snan) built from the saints camps to the Sangam Ghat on Sunday.

Speaking on the preparations of the camps, Rajendra Das (Mahant Nirmohi Akhara) told ANI, "People are going to come here and take a divine dip in the Triveni Sangam. We came here to look at the camps.. we hope more and more people come here for the Kumbh Mela. This is a sacred fair which is also grand and divine.."

"The preparations have been made in a very good manner. Those who want to perform religious deeds will come here ..." another Mahant Ram Kishore Shastri (Mahant Digambar Akhara) to ANI.

Murali Das, President of the Nirvani Ani Akhara applauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Maha Kumbh arrangements and facilities.

"The Yogi government has made good arrangements. We are expecting a lot of people to come for the Mahakumbh. All people should come here to wash away their sins and worship the priests.." Das said speaking to ANI.

The Mahakumbh Mela, a 45-day grand event commences on January 13 and will be held till February 26. A total of 40 crore visitors are expected here.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of the Mahakumbh 2025 and called it a unique opportunity for people from across the country and the world to witness Uttar Pradesh and India's cultural and spiritual grandeur.

According to a release, while speaking at the closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2025 on Sunday afternoon, CM Yogi emphasized the special significance of this year's Mahakumbh, as it marks a rare celestial alignment occurring after 144 years.

He invited devotees to experience the spiritual heritage of India by bathing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The Chief Minister announced that the Mahakumbh is being organized over an expansive 10,000-acre area. As of Friday night, 35 lakh devotees had already arrived. He urged people to offer khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath on Makar Sankranti and then visit the Mahakumbh to immerse themselves in India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

