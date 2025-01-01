Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday inaugurated the bridge at Tadguda on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border and launched a bus service from Gatta to Wangeturi village.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister travelled on a state transport bus along with the villagers.

Also Read | Lucknow Horror: Man Kills Mother, 4 Sisters in Hotel With Father's Help Over Family Disputes; Video of His Confession Surfaces.

Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis said that the area was previously inaccessible, lacking even basic infrastructure like roads. However, the government has since established two major posts, constructed a road and bridge connecting to Chhattisgarh, and facilitated the arrival of state transport buses for the first time in 75 years.

"This area of Gadchiroli, where we are standing, did not even have a road and the Maoists had complete dominance here. Today, ending that dominance, we have built 2 big posts here and have constructed a road and bridge connecting directly to Chhattisgarh. In a way, after 75 years, the people here will get to see the state transport bus," he said.

Also Read | Seema Haider-Like Case in Pakistan: UP’s Badal Babu Arrested After Crossing India-Pakistan Border Illegally to Meet Facebook Lover in Mandi Bahauddin.

The Chief Minister said that Gadchiroli is transforming from the state's last district to its first. The region has seen a decline in Maoist recruitment, with many cadres surrendering, indicating a significant shift towards ending the Maoist influence.

"Therefore, I believe that this is a very important day. We had said that Gadchiroli will not be the last district of Maharashtra, it will be the first district of Maharashtra and we have started that... Now the Maoists do not find new people here, there is no recruitment. Big cadres are surrendering, so it is heading towards an end," he said.

CM Fadnavis also conducted an aerial review of the road and the Tadguda bridge in Gadchiroli.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis conducted an aerial review of the Gatta-Gardewada-Todgatta-Wangeturi road and the Tadguda bridge in Gadchiroli," the CMO posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)