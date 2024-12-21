Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 21 (ANI): Amid the controversy over 'Ambedkar' remark, the Mahila Congress staged a protest march to Kerala Rajbhavan demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. President of Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress and Party's MP Jebi Mather called Amit Shah's remark "derogatory" and demanded an apology over the same.

"Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar is the father of a constitution, he is an emotion for Indians and we have the utmost regard for him but what country witnessed in Rajya Sabha, the remark made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is so derogatory to the level that our emotions and Indians' emotion are hurt and we demand that Amit Shah should resign immediately and also he should apologize to the nation..." said Jebi Mather.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced nationwide protests on December 24 (Tuesday) against the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar.

All party Members of Parliament (MPs) and Central Working Committee (CWC) members are also going to hold press conferences on December 22 (Sunday) and 23 (Monday) on Shah's comments.

During the Parliament winter session, which concluded yesterday, INDIA bloc MPs took out multiple protests since HM Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament on December 18, criticising Congress for making it a 'fashion' to take Ambedkar's name.

Notably, Shah stated, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives."

Congress lashed out at the BJP and Shah, demanding an apology and his resignation for his remarks, calling it an "insult" to Ambedkar.

During the protests in Parliament, the BJP took out parallel protests to Congress. A face-off occurred at the premises of Parliament, injuring two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Moreover, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed too. (ANI)

