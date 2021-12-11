New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Saumitra Khan on Saturday said that Mahua Moitra being a capable leader will never get a ticket from Trinamool Congress rather she will have to join the BJP within two years.

Reacting to a viral video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where she is purportedly seen slamming the TMC MP, Khan said, "Only the position of her nephew can remain forever. Mahua Moitra speaks well, she is progressing which Mamata is not liking. Moitra will have to join the BJP after two years to contest the elections. We are waiting for it and we will see it happening."

"She will not be able to stay in TMC for long. Earlier, Arpita was a good MP from TMC, they removed her too because Mamata uses people. Moitra will not be able to get a ticket from TMC after two years," he said while accusing Mamata of using people and not rewarding leaders from her own party by giving them opportunities to contest the elections.

The BJP MP alleged that one can only be a worker in TMC and not a leader as Mamata cannot tolerate the emerging leaders from her own party and has the policy to pull back the ones who outshine National General Secretary of TMC Abhishek Banerjee.

"One can only be a worker in TMC, not a leader. Moitra has an identity in the Parliament whereas Abhishek Banerjee does not have influence in the Parliament," Khan said.

Mamata Banerjee has this policy to pull back the ones who race ahead of Abhishek Banerjee. This is the reason why we had left TMC. This is one of the reasons that nobody would be able to become a leader in TMC," he added.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee had allegedly slammed Moitra in the purported video that went viral and said that the party will decide who will fight the elections and who will not, adding that one person cannot live in one position for long. (ANI)

