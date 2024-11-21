Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over spiraling prices of potato and onions, wondering why the share of such vegetables meant for the state was sold outside, ignoring her directives to maintain a healthy stock.

She also directed the officials concerned to file a report on the matter.

"I had given instructions to keep a stock of potatoes and onions to meet the state's demand. That has not been followed. Please look into the stock status and file a report immediately," Banerjee said during a meeting at the state secretariat.

She also alleged that these vegetables were moved out of the state through its borders.

The chief minister directed mandatory checks at the borders with neighbouring states as well as intra-state entry points from other districts. She also advised the state police to coordinate closely with the railway police and authorities to keep a tab on attempts to smuggle illegal arms.

Banerjee claimed that 17-18 arms factories have been unearthed by the West Bengal Police from neighbouring Bihar.

On the tablet scheme in the state, Banerjee alleged that “gangs from Jamtara (Jharkhand) were behind it”.

“These gangs operate under the shelter of different political parties,” said Banerjee.

Thousands of students of state-run schools in West Bengal have fallen victim to a cyber fraud linked to the state government's ‘Taruner Swapno' scheme, which provides Rs 10,000 to Class 10 and 12 students to purchase tablets.

Police have formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the matter and identify those responsible for defrauding the students.

Banerjee also announced that under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, 5,07,000 new beneficiaries have been added.

"The funds (for ‘Krishak Bandhu' scheme) will be transferred to the farmers' bank account from tomorrow onwards," she said.

The chief minister added that surveys in areas affected by recent floods and Cyclone Dana were complete, and the compensation amount would be paid to the affected people from next month.

