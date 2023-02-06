Budaun (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, allegedly tired of police harassment, on Monday set himself on fire at the Kotwali Sahaswan Police Station premises.

The man was rescued by police who doused the fire, but by then he had suffered serious burns.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr OP Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Shripal, a resident of Kesonpur Madaiyan village, was taken to Sahaswan CSC, from where the doctors sent him to the Government Medical College, police said.

Seeing his critical condition, he was sent to Saifai Medical College, police said.

Shripal's brother Veerpal Singh told reporters that his brother had had a fight in the village over which he was thrashed by cops at the police station.

Veerpal Singh alleged that police misbehaved with his family many times, but never took any action against the opposite side.

"Sahaswan police was continuously harassing my sister, mother and brother under the pretence of inquiry," Veerpal Singh said.

"Even today police had called Shripal to the police station to take his statement and started fighting with him. Disturbed by this atrocity, my brother set himself on fire," he said.

Before the incident, a video of the victim's brother had surfaced online in which he was seen accusing Chandrapal Singh, Circle Officer of Sahaswan area, of taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

In the video, he was seen saying that the CO had called him to his office and took Rs 10,000, but still did not take any action.

A few days ago, a resident of Kesonpur Madaiya village, had a fight with his cousin and police had filed cases against both parties. Shripal is an accused in the case.

The SSP said that Shripal had gone to the police station soused in kerosene to create pressure on police, and set himself on fire there.

