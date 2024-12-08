Jalna, Dec 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old man from a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, leading to a protest by residents.

While villagers claimed that the man, who was a resident of Karanjala village, killed himself due to harassment by officials of a bank over loan repayment, police are tight-lipped about the incident.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher Shows Porn Videos to Female Students on Pretext of Teaching Biology, Rapes Them; Arrested.

Villagers are staging a sit-in protest with the body in front of Gondi police station in Ambad taluka unfazed by attempts by police officials to pacify them.

An official said the incident will be investigated thoroughly but refused to speak about the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Holds 'Padayatra' in Karol Bagh; Attacks BJP Over 'Worsening' Law, Order Situation in National Capital (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)