New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed his grief over the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. He said that the former Prime Minister's vision and wisdom will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, a true statesman who led by example. His vision, wisdom, humility, and commitment to the country's growth will always be remembered,"Amarinder Singh wrote in his post on X.

"I will fondly remember seeking his guidance on various economic issues faced by Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," his post further reads.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to AIIMS Delhi.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, reflecting on the legacy of the renowned economist and statesman, described former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a figure who "led from the front" with unmatched honesty and humility.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh's passing is the end of an era. Manmohan Singh ji and his life, the contributions he made, he led from the front. He was remembered for his honesty and humility...He had friends across parties. He kept India first. He was a true son of India," Pilot said.

Former Vice President of India, Hamid Ansari, recalled that when he was the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Singh used to give him constructive suggestions.

"Between 2007 and 2014, he was the PM, and I was the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He always gave constructive suggestions. This is the reason during his tenure that there was never much ruckus in the Parliament. He changed the policies, as a result of which the country saw rapid economic development. He always took part in Parliament discussions...The biggest thing was the economic policies and foreign policies in his tenure. He knew that if the country is to progress, he needs to find solutions to the problems facing the nation," Ansari said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi. PM Modi also offered condolences to Manmohan Singh's family on his demise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda also paid their last respects to Manmohan Singh. Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, were also present at the former PM's residence. (ANI)

