New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Saturday inaugurated the 'Bharat Bodh Kendra' at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) here.

In a statement, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said 'Bharat Bodh Kendra' is a new addition to IHC's Habitat Library and Resource Centre -- a dedicated section aimed at fostering awareness and appreciation of India's rich cultural and civilisational heritage.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Deal: Hours After Announcement of Truce, Loud Explosions Heard Along LoC, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Confirms.

The new facility will house a curated collection of books and resources on Indian art, music, spirituality, history, philosophy and other related fields.

Accessible to IHC members, this initiative is envisioned as a quiet space for exploration and learning about India's timeless traditions and evolving cultural discourse, it stated.

Also Read | Fact Check: Defence Ministry Trashes Fake News Claiming BrahMos Installations, Indian Airfields Destroyed by Pakistan's JF-17 Jets, Says 'No Truth in It'.

"During the event, the minister appreciated the activities being undertaken at the IHC, especially its green initiatives, and acknowledged its role in fostering awareness around sustainable living," the statement said.

He encouraged the IHC to take up more such initiatives and suggested that it adopt institutions to help them implement similar environmentally conscious practices, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)