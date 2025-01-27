New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Congress leader Sandip Dikshit on Monday informed a Delhi court that he may consider not prosecuting Chief Minister Atishi and AAP's Sanjay Singh if they withdrew the defamatory allegations against him.

Dikshit's counsel made the submission before additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal, who said both parties were at liberty to explore the possibility of an out-of-court settlement.

Also Read | Giridih Blast: Woman Killed, 6 Injured in Explosion Triggered by Fire at House in Jharkhand (Watch Video).

"Counsel for proposed accused submits that some pages of the complaint supplied to them are deficit.

Counsel for the complainant is directed to supply the copy of complaint with annexures to the opposite side. Both parties are at liberty to explore the possibility of settlement outside the court before NDOH (next date of hearing)," said the court.

Also Read | OpenAI Copyright Infringement Lawsuit: NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express Join ANI To Sue ChatGPT Developer Over Unauthorised Use of Content.

The court adjourned the matter to February 6 on the request of the AAP leaders, who sought time to argue on cognisance of Dikshit's criminal complaint.

The court on January 16 issued notice to Atishi and Singh on the criminal complaint filed by the former Congress MP who alleged the AAP leaders “deliberately caused harm" to his goodwill.

The complaint said at a press conference Atishi and Sanjay Singh alleged Dikshit not only took crores of rupees from BJP, but Congress also colluded with the BJP to defeat AAP.

Dikshit is contesting the Delhi assembly elections against former CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)