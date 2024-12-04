Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday unveiled the foundation stone for the Shillong Ropeway Project, originally laid by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year in the presence of Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

The ceremonial plaque was unveiled at the Shillong Peak Viewpoint, the project site.

During the event, the Chief Minister and the Tourism Minister handed over the letter of acceptance to the construction firm, KEC International Limited-Tantia Construction Limited JV, officially authorising the commencement of the prestigious project, estimated to cost Rs 175 crore.

This will be Meghalaya's first passenger ropeway project, implemented in partnership with the French-based company POMA, which will primarily supply the necessary equipment.

The state government has initiated numerous infrastructure projects to promote tourism, with the ropeway project being a key intervention.

The Chief Minister also handed over the second instalment of Rs 1.5 crore to Glanding Lyngdoh, General Secretary of Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllum, as part of the Rs 3 crore token amount allocated for land compensation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister praised the stakeholders for completing the required paperwork and formalities, paving the way for the project to begin.

"There were numerous challenges, including land acquisition, obtaining permissions, and the establishment of the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority to ensure safety standards and licensing. The commencement of the project is the culmination of four years of preparation," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Raid Laban Dorbar Shnong Pyllun for their cooperation. The project will pass through several areas, including Laban, Madan Laban, Upper Lumparing, Lower Lumparing, Lumkjatsngi, Oxford Hills, and Rngi Shillong.

Highlighting the importance of community involvement, the Chief Minister stated, "It is crucial for the community to partner with the government. This project is a result of collaboration among all stakeholders. It will ensure revenue generation, benefiting the Dorbar and other stakeholders."

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the support of the Armed Forces, particularly the Indian Air Force, in facilitating the project.

He further informed that the government is working on alternative routes to connect tourist spots and decongest the landing site of the ropeway at Madan Laban.

Additionally, an alternate route, approximately 4 km long, will be constructed to connect the main road at the 101 Area in Upper Shillong.

"The ropeway has the potential to serve as an urban transport solution and help decongest the city," he added.

Other attendees included Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Sanbor Shullai, Chief Secretary D.P. Wahlang, Commissioner & Secretary of Tourism Dr. Vijay Kumar D., and Director of Tourism Cyril V.D. Diengdoh. (ANI)

