New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has hit out at Congress over disruptions in the winter session of Parliament and said issues that stall the Parliament proceedings come from outside the country ahead of a session.

In an interview with ANI, Meghwal alleged that Congress misrepresented a 10-second part of Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha on the conclusion of a two-day discussion on 75 years of the Constitution.

He said partners in the INDIA bloc differed with Congress on the issue being raised to attack the government and alleged that the party has "insulted" Dr BR Ambedkar.

"An issue comes up before every session and it doesn't come from within our country but from outside and it is raised (in Parliament). This time also, an issue came from outside before the session started on November 25. The House was disrupted by Congress...but the partners of Congress (in INDIA Bloc) separated themselves from that issue," he said.

Meghwal said the Samajwadi Party stated that for them 'Sambhal' violence was the issue and TMC said that violence against minorities in Bangladesh was an issue they wanted to raise.

"When there was a division among (INDIA bloc members) and they (Congress) felt that it has become difficult...the strategy has failed, then the Congress gave us an offer that they would cooperate if we discuss the Constitution and they will leave the issue being raised by them," he said.

The Union Minister said a special discussion took place on 75 years of the Constitution on December 13 and 14 in the Lok Sabha and on December 16 and 17 in the Rajya Sabha.

"During the discussion, BJP and other parties said that Congress disrespected Babasaheb the most, the facts also came out., reports came out, his letter when he gave his resignation from cabinet was read by people. Twice, he was defeated by Congress. He was not given Bharat Ratna by Congress....all these issues came. They thought it is all going against them. Then they came up with a new issue by misrepresenting a 10-second part of the Home Minister's speech," Meghwal said.

He said people understand that "Congress insulted Baba Saheb the most during his life and after his demise."Meghwal said the government has been always interested in running the House and had agreed to Congress' proposal of discussion.

Asked about the budget session of Parliament, he said the government wants that the two Houses should run smoothly.

He said the first part of the Budget Session is very important as the union budget is presented, the President addresses the joint sitting of the two Houses and members can raise issues concerning their constituencies within the parameters of the debate.

"We want to run the upcoming Budget Session... But it depends on the Congress."

The Winter session of Parliament was acrimonious with the Congress and some other opposition parties first protesting on the Adani issue and later on the Home Minister's remarks concerning Ambedkar.The ruling BJP and Congress accused each other of being "anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation".Following a scuffle in Parliament, the BJP and opposition members filed police complaints against each other.

Two BJP MPs were injured in the scuffle with Congress alleging that its chief Mallikarjun Kharge got pushed. Both Congress and BJP filed police complaints and Delhi Police registered FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaker Om Birla later said that protests should not be held on the "dwars" of Parliament. The Parliament's winter session commenced on November 25 and ended on December 20.

Meghwal affirmed the government's commitment to 'One Nation One Election', and said on Monday that the proposal is "practical and important" and will be discussed from the start of the new year with the first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee to take place on January 8

Meghwal said the proposal for simultaneous elections to assemblies and Lok Sabha has been discussed for quite some time and is not against the federal structure.He emphasized that the proposal would not infringe upon the rights of voters or states.A joint committee of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been formed to examine the bills relating to 'One Nation, One Election' which were introduced in Lok Sabha during Parliament's winter session.Meghwal said the first meeting of the joint committee on One Nation, One Election will be held on January 8."The issue will be there from the start of the year. It is not new," he said, adding that it has been mentioned since 1983 and several parliamentary standing committees have talked about it."Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes decisions and takes them in the interest of the country. He thought it is such a decision.

When he became PM in his second term in 2029, he called an all-party meeting (on One Nation, One Election), which was attended by party presidents and senior leaders...," he said.The Law Minister said that the High Level Committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind recommended simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assemblies and these recommendations were approved by the cabinet after which a bill came to the Parliament."Several steps have been taken.

It is practical and it will not harm the federal structure. It will not take away the rights of the voters or the states. The process will be carried out according the Article 368 of the Constitution. It will be done as per union list, state list, concurrent list," Meghwal said.

Asked about the opposition of some political parties to the proposal, Meghwal said "they also want this".He said there were simultaneous polls from 1952 till 1966 and the cycle broke in 1971 as elections were held early and Article 370 was repeatedly used."Political parties also want this and people also want this...political parties will keep their view, there is no harm to any political party," he said, answering a query

.He said voters are mature and make a choice while casting votes.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and Left parties are among parties strongly opposed to 'One Nation, One Election' move of the government.The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 -- were introduced by Meghwal in the Lok Sabha.

The Union Cabinet had in September this year accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind.The panel had recommendations for implementing simultaneous elections in two phases.It said that in the first phase, elections should be conducted for Lok Sabha and Assembly simultaneously.

The second phase will involve conducting local body elections (panchayat and municipalities) within 100 days of general elections.The panel had recommended a common electoral roll for all elections.

Meghwal also expressed the government's intent to work towards bringing Uniform Civil Code and said that UCC figured in the BJP manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the party makes such a mention when it feels that the proposal can be implemented.

He said that UCC was being implemented in Goa and Uttarakhand has enacted a law for its implementation.

"The UCC was a part of BJP's manifesto, no doubt about it. We take up things in the manifesto when we think it is possible. States also worked on it. It was already implemented in Goa and Uttarakhand passed the act. The matter is pending with the Law Commission of India, other states are also interested," he said.

The terms of reference of the 23rd Law Commission, which was constituted earlier this year, included the Uniform Civil Code.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said earlier this month in Parliament that the government was exerting its force to have a "secular civil code". He made the remarks in Lok Sabha during his speech in a debate marking 75 years of India's constitution.

"There is a burning issue I wish to discuss, and that is the Uniform Civil Code! This topic was not overlooked by the Constituent Assembly either. The Constituent Assembly engaged in lengthy and in-depth discussions about the Uniform Civil Code. After rigorous debates, they decided that it would be better for whichever government is elected in the future to take a decision on this matter and implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country. This was a directive from the Constituent Assembly, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar himself had said so. However, those who neither understand the Constitution nor the country, and have read nothing beyond their hunger for power, are unaware of what Babasaheb had actually said. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had strongly advocated for the abolition of personal laws that were based on religious grounds," PM Modi had said.

"During the debates of that era, K.M. Munshi, a prominent member of the Constituent Assembly, emphasized that the Uniform Civil Code was essential for the unity and modernity of the nation. The Supreme Court, too, on multiple occasions, has stated the necessity of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country at the earliest and has even directed governments to work towards it. Keeping in mind the spirit of the Constitution and the sentiments of the Constitution's framers, we are fully committed and working with all our strength towards establishing a secular civil code," PM Modi added.

PM Modi had also spoken about UCC in his Independence Day speech this year.

The BJP had talked about bringing Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Article 44 of the Constitution lists the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy.

"BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times," the party's manifesto said. (ANI)

