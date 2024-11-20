Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): During the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session on Wednesday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other members paid heartfelt tributes to his late brother, Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, who passed away last week.

The assembly expressed their condolences, remembering Ramamurthy Naidu's contributions and his legacy as a prominent leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Ramamurthy Naidu, 72, passed away on November 16 in a Hyderabad hospital after a prolonged illness. Naidu, a prominent TDP leader, won the Chandragiri constituency seat in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 1994.

On Sunday, his mortal remains were brought from the airport to Nara Vari Palle. Family members, including Minister Nara Lokesh, participated in the procession. TDP leaders had expressed deep sorrow over his passing during a mourning session. They remembered him as the voice of the poor and a man of the people. Floral tributes were paid to his portrait during the session.

Leaders across party lines had expressed their sorrow on his passing.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's brother... Former MLA Nara Rammurthy Naidu's death is shocking. Praying God to rest his soul in peace...my deepest condolences to his family," Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had said in a post on X. (ANI)

