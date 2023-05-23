Aizawl, May 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 19.5 crore in Aizawl on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Special Narcotics police station and 2nd Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation at Ch.Chhunga bus terminus in Thuampui area and made the seizures, they said.

A total of 1 lakh methamphetamine tablets, weighing 9.75 kg, were seized from one Zothanmawia, a resident of Zokhawthar village in Champhai district, they added.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, police said.

