Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The first day of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, saw a massive turnout of devotees eager to take a holy dip at the Sangam. The occasion, Paush Purnima Snan, also became a hotspot for selfie enthusiasts, with giant cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath installed at Nandi Dwar.

Visitors from across the country, including women and youths, gathered to capture moments with the cutouts, showcasing their admiration for the leaders. The arrangements at the Mahakumbh Mela were widely praised, with many appreciating the efforts of PM Modi and CM Yogi in organizing the event.

Also Read | Expired Saline Death in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Orders CID Probe Into Case of Death of Pregnant Woman After Being Administered With Ringer's Lactate Saline.

Brajesh Sharma, a visitor from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, expressed his admiration for PM Modi and CM Yogi, sharing that the cutouts attracted him. His entire family joined in for selfies, praising the arrangements at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Suganma Dhippo, who travelled from Pune, Maharashtra, for the sacred bath, praised the excellent arrangements at the event. She shared that the captivating images of PM Modi and CM Yogi at Nandi Dwar prompted her and her family, fans of the leaders, to take selfies.

Also Read | Good Samaritan Scheme: Nitin Gadkari Announces Increase in Reward for Helping Accident Victims, Stating Those Who Take Them to Hospitals Will Receive INR 25,000.

Sunita Swami, who arrived from Delhi, shared her experience of unexpectedly encountering the cutouts of PM Modi and CM Yogi. Impressed by their attractive visuals, she and her family took selfies, noting their admiration for the leaders' work.

Manoj Kumar Singh, a visitor from Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, also joined the selfie trend, capturing moments with the cutouts. He praised the fair's arrangements and the bathing facilities, highlighting the excellent efforts by PM Modi and CM Yogi in organizing the Kumbh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted people who are at Sangam here on 'Paush Purnima' on the first day of Maha Kumbh and said around 15 million devotees took the holy dip.

"On the first bathing festival today, 1.50 crore Sanatan believers took bath in the pious Triveni and accrued 'punya' benefit," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted in X.

He thanked people who contributed to the success of the first day of 'snan' at Maha Kumbh.

"Hearty congratulations to all the saints and devotees who have got the chance to take a dip in the Sangam on 'Paush Purnima' in the auspicious festival 'Maha Kumbh'. Heartfelt thanks to Maha Kumbh Mela Administration, Prayagraj Administration, UP Police, Municipal Corporation Prayagraj, Swachhagrahis, Ganga Sevadoots, Kumbh Sahayaks, socio-religious l organizations and voluntary organizations who contributed to the success of the bathing festival," he said.

"May the good deeds bear fruit, let us go to the Maha Kumbh," he said.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh is taking place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)