New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government, accusing them of pushing the youth into the 'quagmire of unemployment'.

The Congress President posted a video on X, where women can be seen purpotedly staging a protest after the Chhattisgarh government dismissed 3,000 teachers from their jobs in.

Also Read | Expired Saline Death in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Orders CID Probe Into Case of Death of Pregnant Woman After Being Administered With Ringer's Lactate Saline.

https://x.com/kharge/status/1878742248118001973

"Only the Modi government and BJP are responsible for pushing the youth into the quagmire of unemployment," he wrote on X.

Also Read | Good Samaritan Scheme: Nitin Gadkari Announces Increase in Reward for Helping Accident Victims, Stating Those Who Take Them to Hospitals Will Receive INR 25,000.

"Heartbreaking video from Chhattisgarh, how these female teachers are forced to protest in the bitter cold. The BJP government has fired 3000 teachers from their jobs," he added.

He further alleged a paper leak during the MBBS exam in Haryana's Rohtak.

"On the other hand, BJP-ruled Haryana is becoming number 1 in paper leaks. The latest example is the leak of the MBBS paper in Rohtak," the Congress leader stated.

Referring to both state and central government, he further goes on to say that 'double engine government' is attacking the youth with double power.

"First attack: The paper is leaked by the mafia in connivance with the government and there is no accountability of the government. Second attack: In BJP-ruled states, jobs are not available, reserved seats are not filled and dreams of youth are shattered," the post further reads.

"The biggest curse of the BJP on the youth is that of unemployment," he added.

The same video was posted by Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who also criticised the BJP.

"This video from Chhattisgarh is a small example of the plight of the youth of the country. There are 33 thousand vacant posts of teachers in the state and the BJP government, which promised to give 1 lakh jobs, has fired 3 thousand teachers. These girls are protesting by lying down on the road in this severe cold, pleading for jobs. Today, youth from every state including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh are protesting against BJP's corruption and unemployment. BJP has pushed the future of the youth of the entire country into darkness", she posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)