Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Harshal Patel was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant outing with the ball against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The right-arm speedster bagged a four-wicket haul, which bundled out the Super Kings for 154 runs. While chasing, Ishan Kishan played a crucial knock of 44 runs as the Pat Cummins-led SRH registered a five-wicket win. With this victory, the Hyderabad-based franchise keeps its playoff hopes alive. Chennai, on the other hand, is almost out of the tournament. IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time in IPL; Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel Shine as Pat Cummins-Led SRH Keep Playoff Hopes Alive.

A Match-Defining Spell from Harshal Patel

Shining bright when it mattered ✨ Harshal Patel is the Player of the Match for his exquisite spell of bowling 🤌 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/26D3UampFQ#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH | @SunRiserspic.twitter.com/EwXV7d4umc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2025

