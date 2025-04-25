Western Railway (WR) has announced a 35-hour mega block between Kandivali and Borivali stations from 1 PM on April 26 (Saturday) to midnight on April 28 (Monday) for crucial infrastructure work. The block is being undertaken for the re-girdering of Bridge No. 61, affecting the 5th line, Kandivali Carshed line, and Yard line. As part of the project to enhance train capacity, 73 local train services will be cancelled on April 26, and 90 more on April 27. While the main Slow and Fast lines will remain operational, Mail and Express trains usually using the 5th line will be diverted to Fast lines. Additionally, four long-distance trains will either terminate early or originate from alternate stations like Bhayandar or Vasai. WR urges passengers to plan their travel accordingly during this major engineering operation, which is part of a broader initiative to improve the suburban rail network’s efficiency. Mega Block on Sunday, April 20, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Central and Transharbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Mumbai Local Train Update

⚠️ Major Block Alert (35 Hours): Between Kandivali -Borivali on 26th April (Saturday) from 13:00hrs till 00:00hrs of 27/28th April (Sunday/Monday)⚠️ A 35-hour block for bridge work will impact STA LINE suburban & mail express trains. Some suburban services will be cancelled list… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) April 24, 2025

