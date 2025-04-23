India News | Mortal Remains of Pahalgam Terrorist Attack Victim Samir Guha Brought to His Residence in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): The mortal remains of the Pahalgam terror attack victim Samir Guha were brought to his residence in Sakher Bazar, Kolkata on Wednesday.

Earlier, the mortal remains of all three victims from the state were brought to Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport. West Bengal Legislative Assembly leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari was also present on the occasion.

Apart from Samir Guha, Biten Adhikari from Kolkata, and Manish Ranjan from Purulia were identified as the victims from West Bengal in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to the families and assured them of the state's support during this difficult time.

Taking to social media, X, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "As per the latest updated information made available to us, three persons from our State have died in the most unfortunate Kashmir violence. All arrangements are being put up by our administration at Delhi Airport to help the family members of the victims and their onward journey to Kolkata. Flight is likely to arrive in Kolkata at 8.30 pm today. Our Resident Commissioner's office in Delhi is in touch with the family members. I am personally overseeing, and our senior officers are working hands-on."

"A grim hour for all of us. Our victims are: Bitan Adhikari (of Baishnabghata, Kolkata), Samir Guha (Sakher Bazar, Kolkata), and Manish Ranjan (Jhalda, Purulia). No words are enough as a condolence for their families, even while my heart goes out to them. We stand by the families," the post further reads.

The attack on Tuesday in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district turned a place once known for its tranquillity into a site of mourning. The heinous attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

