Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday urged people to use eco-friendly idols, made of cow dung and clay, for worship during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

CM Yadav also highlighted that the state government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would run a campaign to bring awareness among the people for using eco-friendly idols in the state.

In a video message posted on X, CM Yadav said, "On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27 this year, the state government and the BJP are going to run a campaign to use eco-friendly idols made of cow dung and clay for worship. Let us all pledge that we will worship only eco-friendly idols during festivals."

The CM emphasised in the video message that he had made a plan for the execution of the campaign and also held a discussion with the prominent officials of the party.

"Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on August 27, and on this occasion, people perform Ganesh puja in every home with deep enthusiasm and devotion. In order to promote eco-friendly idols, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the state government are going to run a campaign to use Ganesh idols made of cow dung and clay for worship. Today, we have made a plan for the same. Along with BJP state Chief Hemant Khandelwal and other dignitaries of the party, we tried to make our message reach ground level with our party network," the CM said.

Although everyone tries to use eco-friendly idols for worship and promote them, the state government has decided to make it a public campaign, he further added in the video.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 27 and will culminate on Anantha Chaturdashi. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)

