Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually inaugurated three newly established Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plants by Reliance Green Energy Company in Bhopal, Indore and Satna via Video Conferencing from CM residence office on Wednesday, according to an official release.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said that these state-of-the-art compressed bio gas plants symbolise partnership and progress, converting waste into energy. He emphasised that Madhya Pradesh has very fertile land, and energy production via CBG plants will help reduce incidents such as stubble burning in the state.

The CM highlighed, "We are preparing the energy of the future in Madhya Pradesh."

The Chief Minister further added that green energy is the need of the hour. Through integrated energy production methods, the state and the country are moving towards a clean, green and bright future.

He also highlighted that with private partnership and cooperation, Madhya Pradesh will be made a hub for green energy.

The release further stated that the Chief Minister performed Bhoomi Poojan for these three CBG plants in 2023-24 and inaugurated them now. The company has established a total of six plants in the state, with three inaugurated on Wednesday. Plants in Jabalpur, Balaghat and Sehore are under rapid construction.

The company has invested approximately Rs 700 crores in these six plants, which have a combined production capacity of 45,000 tons per year. The operation of these plants is expected to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 17,000 tons, providing strong evidence of government efforts toward environmental protection, it added.

The Chief Minister also noted that a new era of clean energy, green growth, and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh is beginning today. The largest and most advanced compressed bio gas plant in Madhya Pradesh, established by Reliance Industries Limited in the Adampur Cantonment area of Bhopal, was inaugurated. The plant is a manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Waste-to-Wealth' and 'Energy from Waste' vision. Its aim is to play a significant role in producing clean and sustainable energy and achieving India's goal of 'Net Zero Carbon Emissions' by 2070. The Bhopal CBG Plant is not just an industrial project but also marks the start of 'Green Revolution 2.0'. (ANI)

