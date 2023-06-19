Seoni, Jun 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was stabbed and injured in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni city on Monday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in front of a Hanuman temple at LIV Square and the arrested accused has been identified as Sushil Yadav, said Kotwali police station in-charge Mahadev Nagotiya.

"People present at the spot pinned him down and beat him up. They also sent the victim to hospital where she is undergoing treatment," he said.

"The accused said he had a quarrel with the woman's brother, following which she had filed a complaint against him. Further probe into the incident is underway," Nagotiya said.

