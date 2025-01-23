Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Central Railway, Mumbai has planned a six-hour mega block on its all six lines on the intervening night of January 25th and 26th. This block will be taken to felicitate the ongoing work of reconstruction of Carnac Bridge near CSMT station, Central Railway CPRO said.

This block will start at 11:30 pm on January 25 and will continue till 5:30 am on the morning of January 26. This block will affect both lines of central railway, harbour line and main line Local trains. Also, some long-distance trains will be affected which are scheduled to arrive or depart during this period.

Central Railway CRPO Swapnil Dhanraj Nila said, "BMC had made a demand for a block for reconstruction of the second span of ROB (Road Over Bridge). Due to that demand, we have taken processing from the Railway Board and the Board has permitted block. The first block will be on the night of 25th January and the morning of 26th January. The duration of the block will be for 6 hours from 11.30 pm to 5.30 am. Six lines from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, two lines of Harbour Line, local lines and main express lines will remain closed for 6 hours."

"Two mail Express trains will depart from Dadar, which includes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Amritsar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to BSB Banaras on the intervening night of 25th and 26th at 23.38 hours and the second at 00.30 hours on 26th from Dadar. Suburban services would be shut during this period," he said.

"The last local from CSMT to Titwala will depart at 10.50 pm, In the down-through-line local, train going to Kasara will leave CSMT at 10.45 pm in the night and arrive at Kasara at 1.12 am. Last local from Kalyan to CSTM will depart at 9.16 pm and last local will depart at 10.02 pm in the night. Local on the Harbour line from CSTM to Panvel 22.58 hours and from Panvel to CSTM the last local will run at 21.40 hours," he added.

CR CPRO said that a total of 14 long-distance trains will be affected during this block. 11 trains arriving in Mumbai CSMT will be short-terminated at Dadar station. Two trains which are scheduled to depart from CSMT will depart from Dadar station and one train will be regulated with a longer halt at Ambarnath Station. All local trains, departing or arriving at CSMT during these six hours will remain cancelled for those 6 hours. (ANI)

