Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): The first local train on the UP slow line near Bandra resumed operations after the successful completion of the block at 9:55 AM on Saturday, according to railway officials.

The block, undertaken for the reconstruction of Bridge No. 20, had caused delays of 15-20 minutes on trains across the Mumbai Suburban section.

Following the overnight diversion of UP and DN slow line services to fast lines, services have now been restored to normal.

The Western Railway has initiated a three-day jumbo block, which will take place on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of this month. The mega block commenced at 11 PM last night, with plans to extend until 8:30 AM each morning.

While the block is primarily scheduled for nighttime hours to minimize disruption, it, unfortunately, caused significant inconvenience for passengers travelling between 5:30 AM and 6:45 AM.

Many commuters were affected by delays and service interruptions during this early morning period, highlighting the challenges posed by the necessary maintenance and upgrades being conducted on the railway. Efforts are being made to complete the work efficiently and restore normal service as quickly as possible.

This will lead to repercussions on several long-distance trains, Train No. 20901, Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express, scheduled for January 25, 2025, will now depart at 06:15 hrs from Mumbai Central.

Similarly, Train No. 22953, Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express, will be rescheduled to depart at 06:40 hrs on January 25, 2025. Train No. 12009, Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, will depart at 06:30 hrs from Mumbai Central on the same date. Additionally, Train No. 09052, Bhusaval-Dadar Special, will short terminate at Borivali and remain partially cancelled between Borivali and Dadar on January 25, 2025, according to Western Railway social media platform X updates.

Additionally, during the work, services between Churchgate and Dadar will be operated on the fast lines. On Saturday night/Sunday morning, both slow and fast services originating from Virar, Nallasopara, Vasai Road, Bhayandar, and Borivali will run up to Andheri. Some Western and Central Railway services between Goregaon and Bandra will be diverted to the Harbour lines. Approximately 150 suburban services will be cancelled, and 90 services will be partially cancelled on Saturday and Sunday. (ANI)

