Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a man from West Bengal for allegedly threatening Bollywood actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and demanding Rs 1 crore in extortion, officials said.

The accused, identified as Dilip Chaudhary, allegedly called one of Sharma's close associates between September 22 and 23 and demanded the money, warning that the comedian would be killed if the demand was not met.

Following the threat, Kapil's team immediately informed the Mumbai Police, which registered a case and began an investigation.

During the probe, the Mumbai Crime Branch traced the calls and arrested Chaudhary from West Bengal. He was then brought to Mumbai and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till September 30 for further interrogation.

According to police sources, the accused invoked the names of notorious gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar while issuing the threat, prompting the authorities to treat the case with utmost seriousness.

The motive behind the extortion and threats is still under investigation as the Crime Branch continues its inquiry.

Earlier, Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a second firing incident within a month on Thursday, raising concerns among locals and fans alike. Multiple shots were fired at the cafe, located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road. (ANI)

