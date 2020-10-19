Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], October 19 (ANI): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday assured all the local traders in West Bengal that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring right market condition for them.

Addressing a meeting here, Nadda said, "I call upon our MPs to make a list of local products of West Bengal, plan a roadmap and scheme for them and we assure you that Modi government will brand it right and bring the right market for the local traders in the state."

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time has given Constitutional Status to Backward Commission. He also said two things proposed by Gorkha society have been included in party's resolution letter.

"As far as our Gorkha society is concerned, I am thankful to them, they have always supported us. We have also kept the two things about them in our resolution letter, one is said to be a political solution and a permanent solution and the other is the recognition of the 11 tribes of Gorkha," he said.

"We must keep in mind that Backward Commission was given a Constitutional Status, for the first time, by PM Narendra Modi," he added.

Earlier today, BJP workers gathered in large numbers at Bagdogra airport to receive Nadda before his arrival in the state to attend party events and address the party workers.

Nadda paid floral tributes to the statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma at Noukaghat More near Siliguri, post his arrival.

West Bengal is expected to go into state legislative assembly elections next year. (ANI)

