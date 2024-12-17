Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 17 (ANI): The deeper connection between humans and nature, particularly in urban landscapes, is diminishing rapidly. Guwahati, a unique urban landscape and part of the Indo-Burma Biodiversity Hotspot, is surrounded by eighteen hills and hillocks, eight reserve forests, two wildlife sanctuaries, and the internationally acclaimed wetland and Ramsar site Deepor Beel, along with the mighty Brahmaputra River, making it a cherished place to live.

Aaranyak, through its initiative "Nature's Wonderland--A Journey of Curiosity," aims to facilitate nature learning by emphasising the role of urban biodiversity. The series explores green landscapes, water bodies, flora, fauna, and nature-based traditions practised by indigenous communities in and around urban areas.

This journey follows the principle of experiential learning, where nature enthusiasts are guided by experts from various fields who explain the roles of biotic and abiotic factors, ecosystem significance, environmental challenges, and conservation strategies.

On December 15, Aaranyak, the region's premier biodiversity conservation organisation, in collaboration with Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden and Wipro Earthian, organised Chapter 8 of "Nature's Wonderland: A Journey of Curiosity." This event provided students and elderly individuals an opportunity to reconnect with nature within an urban environment.

A total of 30 individuals, including students and their parents, participated in the nature learning program. The event began with an introductory briefing by Tikendrajit Gogoi, project officer of the Environment Education and Capacity Building Division at Aaranyak.

Pranjal Mahananda, a biologist at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden; Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha, renowned herpetologist and CEO of Help Earth; Abhisek Sarkar, GIS expert at Aaranyak; and Nitul Kalita, project officer of the Tiger Research & Conservation Division (TRCD) of Aaranyak, guided the participants on various aspects of urban biodiversity within Guwahati's green spaces.

Pranjal Mahananda highlighted the importance of urban landscapes for human well-being, biodiversity documentation, and the role of zoological parks in fostering a love for nature among young minds.

Jayanta Kumar Pathak, Senior Manager at the Environment Education and Capacity Building Division (EECBD) of Aaranyak said," The purpose of Nature's Wonderland and the significance of urban biodiversity and eco-therapy."

He shared insights on the healing power of forest bathing and discussed future student involvement in biodiversity documentation within urban landscapes.

Dr. Jayaditya Purkayastha inspired participants by emphasising the joy of working in nature conservation and maintaining happiness despite life's challenges.

Purkayastha discussed how climate change threatens herpetofauna species and stressed the critical role of citizen-driven conservation efforts.

Abhisek Sarkar discussed Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and remote sensing's role in environmental conservation, while Nitul Kalita discussed birdwatching, ecology, habitat characteristics, and animal pugmarks' significance in conservation research.

The entire program was coordinated by Jayanta Kumar Pathak and Tikendrajit Gogoi of Aaranyak. (ANI)

