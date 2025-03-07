NYPD detective Melissa Mercado has sparked controversy after a video of her twerking and pole dancing went viral. The music video, published by World Hip Hop, shows Mercado in a thong and bra, dancing provocatively. While she was not named in the video, the New York Post identified her. The video has divided opinions, with some defending her right to a personal life and others questioning its appropriateness. A fellow detective expressed shock, while a police union source noted that Mercado was not representing the NYPD in the video. “She’s not wearing NYPD paraphernalia. Nothing in the video says she’s a detective,” they stated. Despite the backlash, Mercado has not publicly addressed the controversy. Southwest Airlines Flight From Houston to Phoenix Delayed After Woman Passenger Strips Naked, Demands To Be Let Off Plane (Watch Video).

NYPD Cop Viral Video (Adult Content Warning)

NEW: NYPD detective under fire after showing up in a rap video with a G-string on. Seven-year NYPD veteran Melissa Mercado is under fire for allegedly partaking in rapper S-Quire's "Doin That" music video. Mercado is currently assigned to the Bronx Special Victims Unit and has… pic.twitter.com/ek8sH1aC3h — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025

