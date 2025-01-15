New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday extended his wishes to fellow Congress leaders and workers as the inauguration of the party's new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan', took place in New Delhi.

He said, "I congratulate all the leaders and members of the party. A new beginning will start from this new headquarters. It will strengthen the Congress party." The new Congress headquarters, named after late former prime minister Indira Gandhi, is located at 9A, Kotla Road in New Delhi.

It was inaugurated by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the party were also present there. The chief of Congress's Madhya Pradesh unit, Jitu Patwari, said that the inauguration ceremony marks a "historic" day and that it is "one of the most important days" in his life.

"It is a historic day. It is the inauguration of the headquarters of that party which contributed to the independence of the nation, the ideology which gave its all to the nation. It is one of the most important days of my life. I am grateful that I got the opportunity to attend this event," he stated.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said, "I want to congratulate the people of the Congress party today. This new headquarters is going to be a milestone for the country in the future." His party colleague and fellow parliamentarian Gaurav Gogoi stated, "We will move forward with new resolve to protect the Constitution and democratic values in the country."

Senior party leader Rajiv Shukla said, "...With a new headquarters, new energy will flow and the party will become strong again." Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "It is a new beginning. We are very happy that we have a new headquarters. I hope this will bring better things for the party and the country." (ANI)

