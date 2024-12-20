India News | NIA Chargesheet 3 CPI Operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Murder Case

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted three more CPI (Maoist) operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey's murder case, according to an official statement.

Agency News PTI| Dec 20, 2024 06:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | NIA Chargesheet 3 CPI Operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Murder Case

Jagdalpur, Dec 20 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted three more CPI (Maoist) operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey's murder case, according to an official statement.

The trio -- Sainuram Korram, Laluram Korram and one armed cadre -- were charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court here, it said.

Also Read | How Karnataka Court Resolved a Couple's Dispute Over Baby Name and Prevented a Potential Divorce.

The accused were found actively involved in the criminal conspiracy to kill Dubey, said the statement issued by the NIA. Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram were arrested on June 27.

Dubey was hacked to death with hand axes by members of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village on November 4, 2023.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh 5-Day Assembly Session Concludes; 10 Bills Passed Amid High-Voltage Drama and Protest.

The targeted killing was aimed at disrupting the free and fair election process and spreading terror among the local people, the statement said.

NIA investigations had established the role and involvement of members of the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the East Bastar Division operating under the CPI (Maoist), it said.

The agency registered the case on February 23, 2024, after taking over the investigation from the local police. On June 5, the NIA chargesheeted one accused, Dhan Singh Korram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

-->

India News | NIA Chargesheet 3 CPI Operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Murder Case

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted three more CPI (Maoist) operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey's murder case, according to an official statement.

Agency News PTI| Dec 20, 2024 06:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | NIA Chargesheet 3 CPI Operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Murder Case

Jagdalpur, Dec 20 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted three more CPI (Maoist) operatives in Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey's murder case, according to an official statement.

The trio -- Sainuram Korram, Laluram Korram and one armed cadre -- were charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court here, it said.

Also Read | How Karnataka Court Resolved a Couple's Dispute Over Baby Name and Prevented a Potential Divorce.

The accused were found actively involved in the criminal conspiracy to kill Dubey, said the statement issued by the NIA. Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram were arrested on June 27.

Dubey was hacked to death with hand axes by members of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village on November 4, 2023.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh 5-Day Assembly Session Concludes; 10 Bills Passed Amid High-Voltage Drama and Protest.

The targeted killing was aimed at disrupting the free and fair election process and spreading terror among the local people, the statement said.

NIA investigations had established the role and involvement of members of the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the East Bastar Division operating under the CPI (Maoist), it said.

The agency registered the case on February 23, 2024, after taking over the investigation from the local police. On June 5, the NIA chargesheeted one accused, Dhan Singh Korram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Mufasa
50K+ searches
SA vs PAK
50K+ searches
Viduthalai Part 2
50K+ searches
Marco
20K+ searches
Om Prakash Chautala
20K+ searches
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Mufasa
50K+ searches
SA vs PAK
50K+ searches
Viduthalai Part 2
50K+ searches
Marco
20K+ searches
Om Prakash Chautala
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel