New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted 12 persons in the case relating to the August 28 attack on the convoy of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey and his associates in the Batpara region of West Bengal. The chargesheet, filed under various sections of the BNS, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act before the NIA Special Court, Calcutta, has exposed a criminal conspiracy behind the attack, the NIA said in a statement. . Investigations by the NIA have revealed all 12 accused persons who have been actively involved in the conspiracy related to the assault on the entourage of Priyangu Pandey. His driver, Ravi Verma, and a close aide, Rabi Singh, had received gunshot injuries in the attack. Priyangu Pandey and his team were attacked with explosives and firearms near Gate No. 3, Anglo Indian Jute Mill staff quarters, Bhatpara. The attack took place while the convoy was on its way to the residence of former MP Arjun Singh, the statement said. The chargesheeted accused have been identified as Md Abed Khan, Md Arif, Wasimuddin Ansari, Md Nasim, Firdush Iqbal, Md Tanveer, Sanjay Shaw, Md Chand, Aakash Singh, Md Sohaib Aktar, Md Aakbar and Sagar Singh. Further investigations in the case are continuing.

Earlier, on November 6, the NIA took over the case linked to the attack on the car of the BJP leader when he was travelling in the vehicle towards the residence of former MP Arjun Singh on the night of August 28 in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

A group of more than 50 persons armed with deadly weapons, including crude bombs, attacked the car of Pandey, the complainant, at around 8.30 pm on August 28, resulting in gunshot injuries to the driver Ravi Verma and his colleague Rabi Singh.

Pandey then alleged that Trinamool Congress workers opened fire at him and hurled bombs when he was travelling in a car in the Bhatpara area in West Bengal. Arjun Singh had also accused Trinamool leaders Tarun Sau and MLA Somnath Shyam of being behind the attack, alleging that the miscreants were brought in from Kakinara.

Sharing a video clip that purportedly showed the moment when the bullet was fired, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had also alleged on X, "TMC goon opening fire on eminent BJP Leader Priyangu Pandey's vehicle at Bhatpara. The driver of the vehicle is shot."

The NIA took over the case from West Bengal Police and re-registered a First Information Report (FIR) on October 1 under sections 189(2), 61(2), 126(2), 115(2), 118(1), 117(2), 118(2), 109, 324(4) and 351(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023; Arms Act 1959; and Explosive Substances Act 1908. (ANI)

