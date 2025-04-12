A massive outage of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) services in India on popular platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm left users stranded and sparked a meme fest online as frustrated netizens turned to humour to cope with the chaos. This is the third time this month that "UPI Down" has got the users in a fix. From hilarious "kidney for cash" jokes to dramatic recreations of restaurant owners making people "wash dishes" in order to pay after eating to people begging shopkeepers to accept cash, social media was flooded with funny takes on the payment disruption. While the technical glitch disrupted countless transactions across the country, X (previously known as Twitter) and Instagram became the stage for comic relief, with UPI Down funny memes and jokes going viral faster than a UPI transaction — when it's actually working!

Bapu Ne Bola Cash Carry Karne Ka Toh Karne Ka

Message from Mahatma Gandhi who don't carry Cash in India#UPIDown pic.twitter.com/suKWhFOsSg — Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) April 12, 2025

Hero Hai Bhai Hero

Cash Is The King

HAHHAAHHHAHAHHAH

What the hell is wrong with UPI? 1 ghante se dukan pe baitha hu payment karne ke liye😭 Koi cash leke aao bc#UPIDown pic.twitter.com/vvotQSjrB3 — Suyash Mehta (@boi_pahadi) April 12, 2025

Arrre Reee

When Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm All Give Up On You

Sorry Bhaiya

The shopkeeper's face when I told him that UPI payment is not happening.#UPIDown pic.twitter.com/APG6FMmD9a — Rishika Sharma (@Sharmajii13067) April 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)