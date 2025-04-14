Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will launch today in India. The SUV will be imported to the Indian market as a completely built unit (CBU). The Tiguan R-Line will likely feature a closed-off front grille, a large air vent on the front bumper, Matrix LED headlights and projector headlamps. At the rear, the SUV may feature a continuous horizontal LED light bar and 3D LED tail lamps. It will be powered by a 2.0 L TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) EVO petrol engine with 204PS and a peak torque of 320Nm. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line price in India is expected to be around INR 45 to INR 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Curvv Dark Edition and Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line To Launch Today in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Volkswagen India (@volkswagen_india)

