India News | Nitish Asks People to Send Positive Vibes to Those Under Quarantine

Patna, May 25 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday appealed to the people to remain positive towards those under quarantine or those COVID-19 patients who have returned home after getting discharged from hospitals, saying there is no threat of infection from these people.

He said this during a meeting convened to review the steps and measures being taken by the government to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

"People should not get panicky vis--vis Coronavirus and have patience, remain alert and vigilant as people are going to their homes after getting fully recovered from the infection," the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

The CM directed officials to carry out door to door screening of migrant labourers at a regular interval on the lines of Pulse Polio drive and also conduct regular follow-ups.

Sampling and testing of people coming from outside should be ensured as per the protocol, he added.

It has been directed that labourers living in quarantine centres should be engaged in work as per their skills, Kumar said and asked officials to make arrangements so that migrant labourers get work in the state and need not go outside.

"Make migrant labourers the partner of Bihar's development," the CM said.

He asked officials to increase the number of beds in isolation wards and dedicated COVID hospitals.

Testing capacity has increased in the state but there is a need to raise it to 10,000 tests per day keeping in mind the influx of migrant labourers, Kumar said.

