New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) There is no separate display gallery at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands about the Chittagong Uprising and the young, underage Chittagong heroes who were imprisoned there, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

However, the Freedom Fighter gallery of the jail contains photos and details of 16 freedom fighters of the Chittagong case, including young and underaged inmates, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha.

TMC MP Ritabrata Banerjee also asked whether the government has any plans to set up a special display gallery on the heroes of the Chittagong Uprising.

At present there is no such proposal under consideration, Shekhawat said.

Earlier part of the undivided Bengal, Chittagong is currently part of Bangladesh.

Shekhawat in his response also shared the names of all 16 freedom fighters linked with this uprising.

Later, Banerjee said a separate gallery should be made to depict this event in history.

He was speaking in the parliament complex.

