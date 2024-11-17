Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Northeast Frontier Railway recovered contraband and narcotics worth Rs 1.42 crore in the month of October, said an official statement by the railways.

The RPF of NF Railways apprehended 28 people during various checks and drives conducted in the Northeast zone in October, 2024, a statement by the NF Railway said.

According to the statement, "The RPF of NF railways is regularly conducting checks and drives at stations and trains to control transportation of contraband items. In recently conducted checks and drives over the zone from 1st to 15th November, 2024; RPF apprehended 3 persons and recovered contraband goods worth above Rs. 11.14 lacs from them."

"In a recent incident on 8th November 2024, RPF and GRP teams of Agartala jointly conducted a check at Agartala station. During the check, the team recovered 10 kgs of Ganja, worth around Rs. 1 lakh and apprehended one person in this connection. Later, the apprehended person along with the recovered Ganja was handed over to OC/GRP/Agartala for further course of action," the statement added.

In another incident 11th November, 2024, CIB team of RPF Guwahati apprehended 2 persons at Guwahati Railway station and recovered 55 bottles of liquor worth over Rs 10 thousand.

"Later, the apprehended persons along with the recovered liquor were handed over to Excise department, Guwahati for further necessary action," read the statement.

Earlier in November 17, in Agartala Railway station two persons were arrested with 24 cartons of cannabis worth over Rs 35 lakh, officials said.

According to police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Bittu Kumar (27), from Bihar's Begusarai and Ankul Kumar (23), from Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

The authorities arrested both of them at Platform No. 1 of the station with a total of 298 kg of dry cannabis, which was being transported on a pushcart.

RPF teams at various levels in all suspected trains, stations and passenger areas, conduct frequent drives and checks to ensure the railways remain free from drug trafficking. (ANI)

