Jajpur, Oct 14 (PTI) A block development officer fined 12 people for allegedly spitting pan and gutkha residues, and littering the block office premises in Odisha's Jajpur district on Friday, an official said.

The BDO of Korei, around 80 km north of Cuttack, has collected Rs 600 in total from the violators who were caught during an inspection drive carried out by the block administration.

Also Read | XXX Lands Ekta Kapoor in Big Trouble; Supreme Court Raps Producer for 'Polluting Minds of Young Generation' With Her Web Series.

During a surprise inspection, BDO Ranjan Kumar Parida found stains of pan and gutkha on the staircase and other places of the block office.

As repeated appeals by the BDO and warnings of penalty to keep the block office clean yielded no result, he scrutinised the CCTV footage and found 12 people who were flouting the guidelines.

Also Read | Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

Parida collected Rs 50 from each person as a fine for spitting pan and gutkha, and littering in the government office.

Officials said that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the block administration had taken up various measures to ensure a clean, hygienic and healthy work environment.

In a bid to create public awareness on sanitation and cleanliness in public places and government offices, the block administration had put up hoardings, and made announcements through the public addressing systems.

The BDO had formed a team to keep an eye on public behaviour at different public places and the block office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)