Bhubaneswar, Jul 20 (PTI) The Odisha government is focusing on redressing public grievances through an online platform 'e-abhijog' in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, an official said.

All the departments have been asked to popularise the online platform and prioritise disposal of grievances through the digital mode, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 4 Pro Smartphone to Be Launched in India on July 31; Check Excepted Prices, Features & Specifications.

"We focus on 'e-abhijog' platform in view of the prevailing situation," he said while reviewing preparedness of the departments for the purpose at a meeting on Sunday.

General Administration and Public Grievances secretary Sanjiv Chopra said that phone numbers of the officials will be made available and people will be requested to provide their contact details while lodging complaints.

Also Read | Bihar | Water Enters Houses After Incessant Rainfall in Patna, Normal Life Affected: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

"Through the 'e-abhijog' platform, people can directly register their grievances to the offices of the chief minister, chief secretary, district collectors, director general of police and revenue divisional commissioners. The authorities will be able to send the action taken report to complainants," Chopra said.

He said COVID-specific grievance cells would be formed under the chairmanship of collectors in districts to address complaints on a daily basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)