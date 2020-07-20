Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the new Oppo Reno 4 Pro in the Indian market. The phone maker will be introducing the new Reno 4 Pro smartphone in India on July 31, 2020. This piece of information was confirmed via microsite listed on Amazon and Flipkart as the e-sites has teased the phone. The official listing on e-commerce sites clearly hints that the phones will be made sold online via both the e-retailers. The same also has been on the official website. As a reminder, the new Reno 4 Series was launched in the home market last month. The company will be launching only the Pro derivative of the Reno 4 series in India. Oppo Watch to Be Launched in India Soon Along with Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Report.

The main highlights of the smartphone are Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G connectivity, superior camera specifications, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in four colours - Galactic Blue, Sparkling Red, Space Black, Space White and Green Glitter.

Oppo Reno 4 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Coming to the specifications, the upcoming Reno 4 Pro smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by an octa-core chip from Qualcomm, which will be a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The chipset will be clubbed together with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 OS.

Oppo Reno 4 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Block your calendars because the #Reno4Pro is here! Launching on 31st July with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen & 90Hz Refresh Rate! Get ready to #SenseTheInfinite #TrueBorderlessExperience Know more: https://t.co/AeGcmkgCq0 pic.twitter.com/g06rkN5Fvu — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 20, 2020

For photography, there will be a triple camera setup at the back which will comprise of a 48MP primary sensor. The other two sensors are 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto camera. There is also a laser detection autofocus lens on offer. As far as the prices are concerned, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets a starting price of CNY 3,799 which is approximately Rs. 40,500 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 4,299 that is around Rs. 45,800.

