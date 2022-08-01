Jodhpur, August 1: In a strange incident, a team of doctors at MDM hospital removed 63 coins of Rs 1 from a man's stomach in a two-day-long operation. According to a report by TOI, the doctors said that the man had swallowed these coins in a state of depression.

As per the report, the man was brought to the hospital after the complaint of a severe stomach on Wednesday. Upon examination, doctors found a metallic lump in his stomach. However, an X-ray revealed that the man had ingested 63 coins of Rs. 1.

"The man was complaining of severe stomach pain. He told us that he has ingested 10-15 coins. When we conducted an X-ray of the stomach, we saw a lump of metal. We operated on the man and he is stable now," doctor Bhargava said. However, Bhargava recommended psychiatric treatment to the man since he has a habit of ingesting things in a state of depression.

