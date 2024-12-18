Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 18 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh hailed the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly known as the Bill on "One Nation, One Election" (ONOE), by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha as an epoch-making step of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chugh also welcomed other bills scheduled for amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which aim to align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed simultaneous elections.

In a statement, Chugh said, "One Nation One Election bill is an example of the PM Modi government's commitment to ensuring the seamless and efficient functioning of our democratic processes. The provisions outlined in this bill will pave the way for the implementation of simultaneous elections across the country, a reform that promises to bring about unprecedented efficiency and coherence in our electoral system. By aligning the election schedules of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, we will significantly reduce the frequency of elections, thereby minimizing the disruption to governance and public life."

Chugh quoted the Union Law Minister's reference to Article 327, which empowers Parliament to make provisions concerning elections to legislatures. Notably, Article 327 of the Indian Constitution Grants Parliament the authority to make provisions concerning elections to both the Houses of Parliament and the Legislatures of States.

"This article allows Parliament to establish the necessary laws for the conduct of elections, including the preparation of electoral rolls, the delimitation of constituencies, and all other matters necessary for ensuring free and fair elections. Article 327 essentially provides the framework within which the Indian electoral process operates, ensuring that elections are conducted in an organized and consistent manner across the country,"Chugh added.

Chugh further noted that this bill is not just a procedural change; it is a monumental step forward in the history of the Indian Constitution. It reflects our dedication to good governance and the progress of our nation. The 'One Nation, One Election' reform will enhance the stability of our political environment, allowing for more consistent and focused governance. It will also lead to substantial savings in terms of time, resources, and public expenditure, which can be redirected towards developmental activities.

Chugh described One Nation One Election as a PM's visionary step in enhancing citizen-centric governance and this reform is the best example of PM Modi's unwavering commitment to ensuring good governance in our country. This reform is set to make a significant impact on the lives of millions of Indians.

Chugh further commended the visionary One Nation One Election reform and said, together with the efforts of the Modi government, we can ensure that our democratic processes are more streamlined, efficient, and conducive to the overall growth and prosperity of our great nation. (ANI)

