New Delhi [India], August 11(ANI): Members of Parliament from Opposition parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to march from Makar Dwar in Parliament to the Election Commission office at Nirvachan Sadan on Monday.

The march will begin at 11:30 AM and proceed via Transport Bhawan.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said that no permission has been sought so far for the proposed march by the INDIA Bloc from Parliament to the Election Commission.

On Sunday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the INDIA bloc MPs had marched from the Parliament to the Election Commission's office on Monday to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference, Digvijaya Singh alleged that all the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were filling out "fake forms" in one room.

He stated, "Rahul Gandhi put forward such facts that no one could deny... The name of one person appeared at multiple locations, including polling booths... Rahul Gandhi's demand was for electronic data of the voter list, which could be scanned using software to determine how many votes were cast on a single EPIC number... The reason for the SIR happening in Bihar was questioned. It had been thoroughly tested in 2003, which took 2 years in Bihar, but this time they wanted to do it in 1 month..."

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is set for a packed agenda on Monday, with multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business scheduled for discussion.

The day's proceedings will begin at 11 am with questions entered in a separate list to be asked and answers given. This will be followed by the laying of papers on the table by ministers from various departments, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the Ministry of Culture; Jayant Chaudhary for the Ministry of Education; Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance; Kirtivardhan Singh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Sukanta Majumdar for Ministry of Education. (ANI)

