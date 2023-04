Bodh Gaya, April 11: A major fire broke out at a vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Tuesday morning turning 115 shops of the market into ashes, officials said. The intensity of the fire was such that in no time it engulfed dozens of shops, leaving no time for locals to control it.

Locals who are present at the spot claimed that a couple of LPG cylinders also exploded after which fire engulfed the whole area. People also alleged fire tenders of reaching late even after getting information. Bihar: Fire Breaks Out at Two Temples in Kishanganj's Matsan Chowk, Police Launch Probe To Ascertain Reason Behind Blaze.

Fire at Vegetable Market in Bodh Gaya:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a vegetable market in Gaya, Bihar. Fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/YUA2tFR7xC — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

Muhammad Raju, a food outlet operator in the market said, "Fire was so massive that no one dared to douse it and after the cylinder blast, it spread further gutting our shops. A total of 115 to 117 shops were destroyed in the fire causing a loss of several lakhs of rupees. Only one fire brigade reached here that too was late, till then most of the market was under fire." Bihar Fire: Massive Blaze at Plastic Factory Near IOC Depot in Sapara.

According to officials, 5 to 6 motorcycles were also burnt in the fire. On information, police administration also reached the spot. For now, no loss of life has been reported, and the exact reason behind the incident is also not known yet, they said. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)