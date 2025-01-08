New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) A delegation of Pakistani pilgrims, accompanied by an official of the Pakistan High Commission, placed the traditional 'chaddar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Wednesday, officials said.

The country's High Commission, in a statement, said a group of 89 Pakistani zaireen are in Ajmer Sharif from January 7-9 to participate in the 813th annual 'Urs Mubarak'.

The zaireen accompanied by Second Secretary, Pakistan High Commission, Tariq Masroof, placed the traditional 'chaddar' at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

The delegation also offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, it said.

On arrival at the dargah, the delegation was welcomed by prominent members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Khwaja Sahib.

"Pakistani zaireen attend the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khwaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) under the framework of 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines," it said.

