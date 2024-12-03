Chandigarh [India], December 3 (ANI): Punjab Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday, slammed the BJP-led central government for neglecting the interests of farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

Bajwa's scathing attack comes amidst growing discontent among farmers in the region, who feel their concerns have been ignored by the ruling party.

"Ever since the BJP government has come to power, they have not taken a single decision that is in the interest of the farmers of India, especially the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. It is their fundamental right to express their demands peacefully in their respective capitals. But they were prevented from doing so," he said

The Leader of the Opposition also emphasised that the demand for a better Minimum Support Price (MSP) is a legal right of farmers and that about 300 quintals of paddy have been looted

the traders have looted around Rs 5500-6000 crores from them.

"Their demands like MSP are their legal right... About 300 quintals of paddy have been looted from the farmers of Punjab, which is equivalent to Rs 5500-6000 crores, by traders with the help of the government...," he said.

Furthermore, Congress leader Bajwa requested the protestors to maintain peace and not cause any disturbance in the law and order situation. He said, "I also want to appeal to the protesters. Please ensure that there is no inconvenience or disruption of law and order. Protest peacefully. The Indian National Congress will always support them...."

Speaking on the recent punishment given to former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal by the Akal Takht, Partap Singh Bajwa said that the people of Punjab had rejected the party and that the Akal Takht's decision should be respected.

He said, "In the last few years, their (Shiromani Akali Dal) performance has been steadily declining and hence, the people rejected the party.... They had already been punished politically. People were now waiting for a religious punishment... Around the world, the Sikh brotherhood faithfully follows the decision of the Akal Takht. This is indisputable.... We bow our heads to their (Akal Takht's) decision."

On Monday, farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest were stopped at the Mahamaya Flyover by police barricades as they attempted to march towards Delhi, demanding solutions to agricultural issues and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Meanwhile, a three-tier security plan has been implemented, and security forces have been deployed in parts of Noida and Delhi ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, an official said on Monday.

The protest, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, demands compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). (ANI)

