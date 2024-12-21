New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The temperature in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj dropped to eight degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperatures in Kanpur dropped to seven degrees Celsius.

People were seen sitting by a bonfire in both cities to keep themselves warm. Meanwhile, people also took refuge in night shelter homes as the temperature dips in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Ujjain: Woman Dies After Scarf Stuck in Potato Peeling Machine in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

In Jaipur, cold winds continued with the areas in the city engulfed in light fog. The normal life was affected due to the drop in temperature. As of December 21 at 9:30 AM, the temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius with winds blowing in the east-northeasterly direction at the speed of 7.4 kilometers per hour.

As the cold wave grips parts of north India, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the coldest night in the last 24 years with minimum temperatures dropping to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: At Minus 8.5 Degrees Celsius, Srinagar Records Lowest Minimum Temperature in 24 Years (Watch Video).

As per IMD, the maximum temperature in Srinagar on December 20 was 6.7 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast for the maximum temperature in Srinagar is expected to be seven degrees Celsius while the number is expected to rise to minus six degrees Celsius today, as compared to yesterday.

A tourist says, "...It is an amazing place. I have visited Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. The temperature here is freezing. Snowfall has started in Sonmarg..."

The surface of Dal Lake froze as intensifying cold waves gripped the Kashmir Valley. The 40-day winter period 'Chillai Kalan' begins in the Valley from today.

The people of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Saturday morning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 8 degrees Celsius near New Delhi's Safdarjung while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius on Saturday at 8:00 AM.

The minimum temperature recorded at 8:30 AM today at Safdarjung was 7.6 degrees Celsius while Palam recorded 8.7 degrees Celsius.

As of December 21, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has been recorded at 398, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), keeping close to the 'severe' category.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi's Anand Vihar was recorded at 414 while the number reached 413 in Dwarka Sector 8. The north campus of Delhi University recorded AQI at 376 while the number at Lodhi Road was 362. The AQI at Delhi's Rohini was recorded at 425 while the number decreased to 398 in Najafgarh, but remains close to the 'severe' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

Moreover, the Republic Day parade rehearsals were underway at Kartavya Path as cold waves and dense fog engulfed the national capital.

Meanwhile, IMD predicts severe cold wave conditions for Himachal Pradesh and remote areas in Jammu and Kashmir. It also predicted cold wave conditions in isolated Punjab and Rajasthan. Dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and east Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)