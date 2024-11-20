Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh has expressed confidence that people of Jharkhand and Maharashtra will choose a double-engine government.

"I have full faith that the people of Jharkhand and Maharashtra will choose a double-engine government," Giriraj Singh told reporters as voting for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections were concluded today.

Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also having an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday as polling concluded in the two states.

Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

According to P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats and others 6-8 seats.

'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats.

Times Now-JVC poll predicted that Mahayuti will win 150-167 seats, MVA 107-125 and others 13-14.

The Lokshahi Marathi Rudra predicted Mahayuti getting 128-142 seats, MVA 125-10 seats and others 18-33.

The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 145 and outer limit of P-MARQ exit poll predicted that MVA could touch majority if NDA is not able to pull enough weight.Maharashtra polled 58.22 per cent votes till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The elections saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA. It was first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

The results for all the seats in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and by-poll sets will be announced on November 23. (ANI)

