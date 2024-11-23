Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): As the Mahauyti alliance is all set to form government in Maharashtra, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti leaders for their cohesive campaign and governance, leading to the resounding victoryof the alliance in Maharashtra.

Tawde highlighted voters' trust in the ruling alliance, attributing the success to their dissatisfaction with the political disruption caused by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in 2019.

Noting NDA's leads in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the by-elections, he said this reflects nationwide support for PM Modi's leadership.

Tawde stated that a collective decision would be announced by the BJP and Mahayuti leadership regarding the Chief Minister's face in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Tawde said, "Voters in Maharashtra have won a thumping victory to BJP-Mahayuti. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Ramdas Athawale contested the election well together. They run the government properly. So, people reposed their trust."

"In 2019, Sharad Pawar, broke BJP's alliance by taking away Uddhav Thackeray. Voters of Balasaheb Thackeray didn't like it. NDA is leading on all 4 seats in Bihar, in Uttar Pradesh NDA is leading on 6 seats and on 4 seats in Rajasthan. This shows that people have reposed their trust in PM Modi," said Tawde.

"As far as the CM is concerned, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and BJP's central leadership will make a decision together and tell you about it. Today, Mahayuti is celebrating its victory and expressing gratitude to the people of the state," he added.

As the Mahayuti alliance inches closer to a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, incumbent CM Eknath Shinde stated that, just as the alliance fought the elections together, they will collectively decide on the CM face once the final results are declared on Saturday.

He also thanked his party workers and expressed gratitude to the voters.

The incumbent CM said, "Let the final results come in. Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision (on who will be the CM)."

"I thank the voters of Maharashtra. This is a landslide victory. I had said before that Mahayuti will get a thumping victory. I thank all sections of society and all the workers of the Mahayuti parties," he added.

Meanwhile, celebrations were seen at Shinde's residence in Thane, with bouquets arriving and Shiv Sena workers cheering outside. Shiv Sena MP and Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, were also seen celebrating with fellow party members.Speaking on the victory, Shrikant Shinde said, "As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory."

The Mahayuti alliance is on its way to a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark, winning one seat and leading in over 200 seats as of 1:00 PM.

Sweets were also seen being brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Mumbai office was abuzz with joy, with party workers bringing sweets in anticipation of a resounding victory.

As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrate, all eyes will now be on who will assume the post of CM of the state. (ANI)

