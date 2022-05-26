Shimla, May 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi may hold a road show in Shimla on May 31, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Thursday.

The road show will be finalised after getting clearance from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he added.

Also Read | BMW i4 Electric Sedan Launched in India at Rs 69.90 Lakh.

It is a matter of joy as a national level function is being held in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Thakur said.

Thakur said Modi would reach on the dais at Ridge Maidan at 11 am after arriving in Shimla at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Violence: Several Injured in Communal Clash in Reva District Over Land Dispute.

Thereafter the prime minister will interact with the chief ministers of various states virtually and with some beneficiaries of various schemes, the chief minister said.

Subsequently, Modi will address the nation from the historic Ridge Maidan on completion of eight years of his government, he added.

To a query, Thakur said all precautions would be taken to ensure safety of the Ridge Maidan. He said such gatherings had held earlier too and this public meeting would be a grand one.

Modi's May 31 Shimla visit ahead of Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh is considered significant. The hill state is scheduled to go for polls in December.

The PM is also scheduled to visit Dharamshala in June where he will address chief secretaries of various states.

Earlier, Modi came to Himachal Pradesh about five months ago on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in the chief minister's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)