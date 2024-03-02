New Delhi, March 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone of and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth crores in West Bengal and Bihar on Saturday. The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to three states, reached West Bengal's Arambagh on Friday afternoon where he launched several development projects and addressed a rally in Hooghly.

On Saturday, at around 10.30 am, the Prime Minister will reach Krishnanagar, Nadia district, West Bengal, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore. Krishnanagar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several development projects related to sectors like power, rail and road. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kashmir Valley on March 7, First Since Article 370 Abrogation

Strengthening the power sector in the country, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 MW) located at Raghunathpur in Purulia district. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system of Units 7 & 8 of Mejia Thermal Power Station. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the road project for four lanes of the Farakka-Raiganj Section of NH-12 (100 km). Developed at a cost of about Rs 1986 crore, the project will reduce traffic congestion, improve connectivity and contribute to socio-economic development of North Bengal and Northeast region.

He will dedicate to the nation four rail projects worth more than Rs 940 crore in West Bengal including the doubling of the Damodar - Mohishila rail line; the third line between Rampurhat and Murarai; the doubling of the Bazarsau - Azimganj rail line; and New line connecting Azimganj - Murshidabad. At around 2.30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Bihar's Aurangabad.

Strengthening the National Highways network in the state, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several National Highway projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crores. The projects that will be inaugurated includes a 63.4 km long two- lane with paved shoulder Jaynagar-Narahia section of NH-227; section of six lane Patna ring road from Kanhauli to Ramnagar on NH-131G; a 3.2 km long second flyover parallel to existing flyover in Kishanganj town; four laning of 47 km long Bakhtiyarpur-Rajauli; and four laning of 55 km long Arra - Parariya section of NH-319. PM Modi in West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Takes a Jibe at TMC Over Sandeshkhali Case at Arambagh Rally, Says ‘Party Crossed All Limits’ (Watch Video)

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for six National Highway projects including the construction of 55 km long four lane access controlled Greenfield National Highway from Amas to village Shivrampur; 54 km long four lane access controlled Greenfield National Highway from Shivrampur to Ramnagar; 47 km long four lane access controlled greenfield National Highway from village Kalyanpur to village Balbhadarpur; 42 km long four-lane access controlled greenfield National Highway from Balbhadarpur to Bela Nawada; 25 km long four lane elevated corridor from Danapur - Bihta Section; and upgradation of existing two lane to four lane carriageway of Bihta - Koilwar section.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the six lane bridge across River Ganga that will be developed as a part of Patna Ring Road. This bridge will be one of the longest river bridges in the country. PM Modi will also inaugurate twelve projects under Namami Gange in Bihar that have been developed at a cost of about Rs 2,190 crore. The projects include Sewage Treatment Plant at Saidpur & Pahari; Sewerage Network for Saidpur, Beur, Pahari Zone IVA; Sewerage system with Sewer network at Karmalichak; Sewerage scheme at Pahari Zone V; and Interception, Diversion and Sewage Treatment Plant at Barh, Chhapra, Naugachia, Sultanganj and Sonepur town.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Unity Mall in Patna. To be constructed at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, the project is envisioned as a state-of-the-art facility, encompassing international design practices, technology, comfort, and aesthetics. The mall will provide dedicated spaces to states, union territories, and districts, enabling them to showcase their unique products and craftsmanship. There will be 36 large stalls for States/ UTs and 38 small stalls for each district of Bihar.

Unity mall will promote local manufacturing and promotion of One District One Products, Geographical Indicators (GI) products and handicraft products of Bihar and India. Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects in Bihar including the project for doubling of Patliputra to Pahleza railway line; 26 km long new rail line between Bandhua - Paimar; and a MEMU Shed in Gaya. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Ara Bye Pass rail line.

At around 5.15 pm, PM Modi will reach Begusarai, Bihar where he will participate in a public programme and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 1.48 lakh crore across the country, and several development projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 13,400. The public function in Begusarai will witness a significant boost to the energy sector in the country. The projects are spread across the country in various states like Bihar, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka along with KG Basin.

Prime Minister will dedicate 'First Oil' from KG Basin to the nation and will flag off the first crude oil tanker from the ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater project. The extraction of 'First Oil' from KG Basin marks a historic achievement in India's energy sector, promising to significantly reduce our dependence on energy imports. The oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 14,000 crore will be taken up in Bihar. This includes foundation stone laying of the expansion of the Barauni Refinery with project cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore and inauguration of projects like Grid Infrastructure at Barauni Refinery; Paradip - Haldia - Durgapur LPG Pipeline's extension to Patna and Muzaffarpur, among others.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He will inaugurate the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) fertiliser plant in Barauni. Developed at more than Rs 9500 crore, the plant will provide affordable urea to farmers and lead to an increase in their productivity and financial stability. This will be the fourth fertiliser plant to be revived in the country.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several railway projects worth about Rs 3917 crore. These include the project for Raghopur - Forbesganj Gauge Conversion; doubling of Mukuria-Katihar-Kumedpur rail line; project for Barauni-Bachhwara 3rd and 4th line, Electrification of Katihar-Jogbani rail section, among others.

The Prime Minister will flag off four trains also including Danapur - Jogbani Express (via Darbhanga - Sakri); Jogbani- Saharsa Express; Sonpur-Vaishali Express; and Jogbani- Siliguri Express. He will dedicate to nation 'Bharat Pashudhan' - a digital database for livestock animals in the country. Developed under the National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM), 'Bharat Pashudhan' utilises a unique 12-digit Tag ID allocated to each livestock animal. Prime Minister will also launch '1962 Farmers App', an app which records all data and information present under the 'Bharat Pashudhan' database, which can be utilised by the farmers.

